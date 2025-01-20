Logan Health performs Montana’s first minimally invasive brain tumor procedure

KALISPELL — In December, Logan Health in Kalispell successfully performed Montana’s first minimally invasive brain tumor procedure using cutting edge robotic laser technology.

“Combines a series of technologies which allows us to effectively treat tumors with minimally invasiveness,” said Logan Health Neurosurgeon T.C. Origtano.

It’s a game changer in the way brain tumors are treated in the state of Montana as Logan Health in Kalispell now has the ability to use MRI guided laser technology to precisely target and treat brain tumors.

“Well, it’s an opportunity for us to offer advanced and comprehensive neurological care for the people of Montana in Montana,” Dr. Origtano said.

Dr. Origtano and his team successfully used the NeuroBlate Laser System to treat the first patient in Montana with this technology.

Unlike traditional brain surgery, the NeuroBlate System does not require a large opening in the skull.

Instead, it creates a small hole in the skull, about the diameter of a pencil.

“Through that we can guide with computer accuracy into the tumor, and we can place a laser probe into the tumor," Dr. Origtano said.

Using robotics, he can control the position of the laser remotely, while visualizing the ablation on advanced software.

The probe delivers laser light energy that heats and destroys the tumor.

“In my 40-year career it’s been a real blessing to be a part of this thing," he said.

Dr. Origtano said the minimally invasive procedure leads to quicker recovery times for patients, usually spending only one or two days in the hospital.

“And many of these patients have advanced cancers and have some debilitation already, so this is less burdensome for them than a large formal craniotomy.”

Funding for the NeuroBlate Laser System was made possible thanks to a large donation by Eddie and Candy DeBartolo & Family.

“These are people who live in Montana, donating money so that the people in this community can have this type of treatment,” Dr. Origtano said.

