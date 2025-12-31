Major fire sparks in Helena Flats area near Kalispell

FLATHEAD COUNTY — Fire crews from across Flathead County are currently battling a blaze at Montana Timberline Firewood Co. in the Helena Flats area near Kalispell.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino told MTN that law enforcement is assisting with road blocks around the scene.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is asking drivers to plan alternate routes around Helena Flats Road to allow firefighters to perform their duties safely.

The cause of the fire and extent of damage are not yet known. We will continue to keep you updated as we learn more.