Man hurt after encountering bear in Glacier National Park

WEST GLACIER — A man was taken to the hospital after a Thursday morning encounter with a bear along a trail in Glacier National Park.

Park officials say a 35-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the encounter that happened near the Grinnell Glacier Overlook trailhead.

The injured man hiked to Granite Park Chalet with help from rangers and other hikers where he was met by Two Bear Air and flown to the Apgar horse corrals. He was then taken by ambulance to the hospital in Whitefish.

No further details about the encounter are currently available.

The Highline Trail has been closed between Haystack Butte to Granite Park Chalet on Thursday morning. The closure will remain in place until further notice. Information about trail closures in the park can be found on the park’s trail status webpage.

Visitors are reminded that Glacier National Park is the park is home to black and grizzly bears. Hikers are highly encouraged to hike in groups, make noise when hiking, and have bear spray accessible and know how to use it.

Visit the park’s bear safety webpage for more information about recreating in bear country.