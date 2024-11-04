Man injured in Lakeside crash dies

LAKESIDE — A 28-year-old man from Kalispell died on Sunday from injuries sustained in an October 29, 2024, crash that happened near Lakeside.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened on Lakeside Boulevard near U.S. Highway 93 at approximately 9:15 p.m. on October 29.

The driver of the Audi Q5, a 52-year-old man from Kalispell, was heading south on Lakeside Boulevard when he missed a curve and hit several boulders and part of a home.

The vehicle then went down an embankment and the victim, whose name has not been released, was thrown from the car, the MHP reports.

He was taken by ambulance to Logan Health in Kalispell where he passed away on Sunday.

The MHP reports speed and alcohol and believed to have been factors in the crash which remains under investigation.