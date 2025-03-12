KALISPELL — This month is the national March for Meals campaign, which is both a celebration and call to action promoting Meals on Wheels programs across the country.

Volunteers gather each weekday morning at the Flathead County Agency on Aging to pick up hot and nutritious meals to drop off for homebound seniors in the Flathead.

“Our team provides close to 10,000 meals each month, and 70% roughly go out to Meals on Wheels recipients,” said Flathead County Agency on Aging Director Carla Dyment.

David Brewer of Kalispell has been volunteering with Meals on Wheels for 10 years.

“Most of them are just really excited to get the meals and of course, they are also excited to have somebody come and see them, so I check in and make sure they are doing alright,” said Brewer.

Watch the full story:

March for Meals campaign raises awareness for Flathead's Meals on Wheels

Brewer dops off meals three days a week with roughly 20 clients on his route.

“It’s really neat because I get to know them a lot better and they know me more and it’s worked out really well that way, so we’ve got some really good relationships with some of the ones that we are delivering to,” said Brewer.

Dyment said Meals on Wheels serves close to 400 clients county-wide, mainly seniors that are homebound and in need of economic support.

“It’s a check-in, it’s a friendly visit, a hello, that knock on the door, and it creates some anticipation receiving both a hot meal for that day but also some interaction and a smile.”

Dyment said Meals on Wheels is roughly 40% funded through the federal Older Americans Act. She’s concerned that future federal cuts could impact seniors in the Flathead.

Sean Wells/MTN News Meals on Wheels serves close to 400 clients across Flathead County, mainly seniors who are homebound and in need of economic support.

“We’re just in a wait and see mode for what’s going to happen with our federal funding, I do want to ensure that in the meantime to our Meals on Wheels recipients that their services will continue as normal.”

Dyment said Meals on Wheels in the Flathead is already facing a $250,000 funding deficit as they try to keep up with a growing demand for service.

“And that’s just due to over the last several years the dramatic increase in the cost for food and operational costs but also just really stagnate federal and state funding, it just has not kept pace.”

Dyment told MTN that volunteers and community fundraising are the real drivers behind what makes Meals on Wheels go.

“And I trust that our community will continue to step forward to ensure that this program remains strong in the future.”

Those who would like to donate to Meals on Wheels can reach them at 406-758-5730. More information can be found here.