Montana Department of Transportation announces Kalispell bypass project completion

The project extended from West Reserve Drive south to just beyond the southern Ashley Creek Bridge.
Roadway improvements included a crack seal, a chip seal, and a fog seal to enhance and preserve the existing pavement.
KALISPELL — The Montana Department of Transportation, in partnership with Pavement Maintenance Services, Inc., has announced the completion of the Kalispell Bypass (Alternate U.S. Highway 93) project.

The project corridor extended from West Reserve Drive south for approximately four miles, ending just beyond the southern Ashley Creek Bridge.

Roadway improvements included a crack seal, seal and cover (chip seal), and a fog seal to enhance and preserve the existing pavement.

Additionally, crews applied a fog seal to the adjacent shared-use path and completed bridge end repairs for the southern Ashley Creek bridge.

“We’re proud to complete this project on schedule and with lasting benefits for the community,” said Bob Vosen, MDT Missoula District Administrator. “These improvements will help ensure the Kalispell Bypass remains efficient for years to come.”

The purpose of the project was to prolong and preserve the condition of the existing pavement.

