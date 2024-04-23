Montana State University breaks ground in nursing school building in Kalispell

KALISPELL — Montana State University, Logan Health and members of the community came together to celebrate the groundbreaking on a new nursing education building in Kalispell on April 23, 2024.

“Well, today we are breaking ground for a new building dedicated to the future of Bobcat nurses. This will be a building that will allow our college to increase enrollment, producing more nurses to meet the needs of the Kalispell community and beyond,” said Sarah Shannon, Dean of Mark and Robyn Jones College of Nursing.

The nursing education facility in Kalispell is one of several MSU Mark and Robyn Jones College of Nursing buildings being built across the state including in Missoula, Billings, Bozeman and Great Falls.

“The fact that we are committed to improving health care in Montana the impact that this investment this land and this building will have on our college state and local community is vast,” said Kalispell Campus Director Kaki Mendius.

MSU has over 100 nurses a year graduating from their programs and about 80% of them stay and work in Montana. But all of this would not be possible without the $101 million donation from Mark and Robyn Jones.

“But the hard work is not writing the check. The hard work is building the building. It's recruiting the faculty. It's working with all of these wonderful students. It's taking care of the people of Montana, and I just — we could not be prouder to associate with all of you,” said Mark Jones.

The nursing programs currently operates out of leased buildings, but now, new facilities will be built across the state as a tool to help meet the state's healthcare and nursing needs and provide adequate classrooms labs and study areas.

“Five campuses, one college serving Montana. That is our mission, our goal or motto,” said Shannon.