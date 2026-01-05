Arrest made following Flathead High School threat

KALISPELL — The Kalispell Police Department has arrested a juvenile male in connection with threats made against Flathead High School.

Police say the arrest followed an investigation conducted over the weekend that remains ongoing.

Authorities say at this time, there is no indication of a continued threat to Flathead High School.

During the investigation, police say additional criminal activity was identified and evidence was collected.

Due to the individual's age, no additional identifying information will be released.

"The safety of our community's children is the Kalispell Police Department's number one priority. We take all threats against our schools seriously and will continue to respond swiftly and thoroughly to any actions that place our students, schools, or community at risk," Kalispell Police Chief Jordan Venezio stated.