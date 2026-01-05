Habitat for Humanity opens applications for 6 new homes in Columbia Falls

COLUMBIA FALLS — Habitat for Humanity of Flathead Valley is starting the new year with an opportunity for potential homeowners as applications are now open for six new affordable homes in Columbia Falls.

“We will be building a four-bedroom house here, three three-bedroom houses and two two-bedroom houses and then there will be an open space also for the community,” said Habitat for Humanity of Flathead Valley Executive Director MaryBeth Morand.

A lot on the corner of Railroad Street and 4th Avenue East North in Columbia Falls will soon be the site of future homes for six families.

Morand said the land for the future homes was donated by the City of Columbia Falls to the Northwest Montana Community Land Trust.

The partnership with the land trust means the homes are deed restricted and protected from future price surges.

“The biggest impediment is getting the land, so we just love this model of the city helping us find land and then the land trust being involved and keeping these houses affordable into the future,” said Morand.

Morand said the land trust owns the ground under the future homes in perpetuity and has the first right of refusal to buy the houses back from Habitat homeowners if they decide to sell.

“I mean, the last three houses that we have sold that have been on land trust land have been for under $320,000, that’s truly affordable,” added Morand.

Morand said the houses will be single-story homes with a shared green space, close to nearby schools and daycare.

“For us, it’s the perfect property because kids can ride their bikes to school, daycare is nearby, people can walk to the commercial district, it’s a perfect place for families to live.”

The deadline to apply for these new homes is February 3, 2026, with construction expected to start this spring.

Interested homebuyers can access the application materials and eligibility requirements here. Queries can be directed to homeapplications@habitatflathead.org.