Western Montana news headlines: Jan. 6, 2026

MISSOULA — Here's a look at your top Western Montana news headlines for Tuesday, January 6, 2025.

Montana State waited four long decades to experience the euphoria of winning a national championship. The Bobcats hit enough of the right notes Monday night in Music City to earn a thrilling 35-34 FCS championship overtime win over Illinois State in front of 24,105 fans at FirstBank Stadium on the campus of Vanderbilt University. (Read the full story.)

Partnership Health and Missoula County have officially parted ways. Missoula County and Partnership Health Center (PHC) announced in May that they were mutually parting ways and now, all PHC employees are officially only part of the independent health center. PHC became a federally qualified health center in 1992, and since then, it's operated in tandem with Missoula County to provide a variety of services. (Read the full story.)

Habitat for Humanity of Flathead Valley is starting the new year with an opportunity for potential homeowners, as applications are now open for new affordable homes in Columbia Falls. A lot on the corner of Railroad Street and 4th Avenue East North in Columbia Falls will soon be the site of future homes for six families. (Read the full story.)