Missoula Mayor Andrea Davis, city council members, sworn into office

MISSOULA — The City of Missoula saw several city offices sworn in on Monday morning.

Missoula Mayor Andrea Davis was sworn in on Jan. 5, after she won re-election last year.

She was followed by the city council members who won in the election last year: Betsy Craske of Ward 1, Justin Ponton of Ward 2, Jennifer Savage of Ward 3, Stacie Anderson of Ward 5, Kristen Jordan of Ward 6 and Mike Nugent of Ward 4.

Mayor Davis said that the swearing-in represents a special time in the community.

“You have people like you and me that are everyday folks that raise their hand and step up and serve their community. And it's such a unique opportunity to do this together,” said Missoula Mayor Andrea Davis.

All members of the city council have now been sworn in, and they are looking ahead to various city agenda items, including the zoning code reform, which is scheduled for completion at the end of this month.

