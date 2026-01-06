MISSOULA — While the Grizzlies may have lost to the Cats in the playoffs, fans across Missoula still gathered to root on Montana sports Monday night.

“Today is go Cats. Let's go Cats. It's been a great year!"

Watch MSU fans cheering on the Cats in Missoula:

Cat fans in Griz country: MSU takes over the Meagher Bar

Montana State fans were ready for the game at the Thomas Meagher Bar in Missoula.

“I'm feeling confident. I'm feeling ready. I'm feeling juiced up. You know, a lot of, not too many words can describe the National Championship,” said one MSU fan, who attended the university in Bozeman.

Fans who were at the bar to enjoy the big game made predictions before the game of what the outcome might be,



“We're both on a run. Best man's going to win, you know. It's 0-0 tonight. So I'm just like a player. Someone's going 1-0,” said the first Cats fan.

“They have some very talented players. It's this game. It could go either way. They took out North Dakota. No one has been able to do that. So I'm pulling for the Cats, but you never know. Right? The game's the game,” said the second Cats fan.

And while the majority of the bar consisted of true cat fans, some were there to root for Montana sports as a whole.

“I think I've decided I'm just going to do Montana Pride today,” said a University of Montana law student.