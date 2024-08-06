North Fork Flathead River fishing restrictions being lifted

KALISPELL — A change in the weather is prompting state wildlife officials to lift fishing restrictions on a popular Northwest Montana river.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) will remove hoot-owl restrictions on the North Fork Flathead River on Wednesday, August 7.

FWP reports water temperatures have cooled enough to lift the fishing restrictions which were put in place for the first time on the North Fork on July 24.

Click here for more information and updates waterbody closures and restrictions from across Montana.

FWP provides the following information about how anglers can reduce stress for fish:

