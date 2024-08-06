Watch Now
North Fork Flathead River fishing restrictions being lifted

Hoot-owl fishing restrictions will be lifted on Wednesday, August 7
Hoot-owl Flathead River
Sean Wells/MTN News
Hoot-owl fishing restrictions were placed on North Fork of the Flathead River for the first time ever on July 24, 2024.
Hoot-owl Flathead River
Posted
and last updated

KALISPELL — A change in the weather is prompting state wildlife officials to lift fishing restrictions on a popular Northwest Montana river.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) will remove hoot-owl restrictions on the North Fork Flathead River on Wednesday, August 7.

FWP reports water temperatures have cooled enough to lift the fishing restrictions which were put in place for the first time on the North Fork on July 24.

Click here for more information and updates waterbody closures and restrictions from across Montana.

FWP provides the following information about how anglers can reduce stress for fish:

  • Remember: Only single-pointed hooks are allowed in the Flathead drainage upstream of Teakettle Fishing Access Site on the mainstem Flathead River, and on the Swan River from Piper Creek Bridge downstream to Swan Lake. Treble hooks and double hooks are prohibited in these stretches.
  • Fish during the coolest times of day, where permitted.
  • Land the fish quickly.
  • Wet your hands before handling the fish.
  • Keep the fish in water as much as possible.
  • Remove the hook gently. Using artificial lures with single and barbless hooks can make hook removal faster and easier.
  • Let the fish recover before releasing it.
  • Consider fishing areas with less stressful temperatures and conditions, such as larger lakes or reservoirs, or higher elevation waterbodies.
