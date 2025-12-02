KALISPELL — Food banks across Western Montana are asking for community support to help meet the growing demand for services this holiday season.

The Flathead Food Bank in Kalispell and the North Valley Food Bank in Whitefish both served a record-breaking number of families during their Thanksgiving meal distribution and expect that number to grow as the holiday season rolls on.

“We served over 2,000 of our neighbors this Thanksgiving, that’s 800 of our local families,” said North Valley Food Bank Executive Director Sophie Albert.

Watch the full story:

Northwest Montana food banks see record-breaking demand this holiday season

Albert said the number of food bank customers grew significantly during the government shutdown this fall.

Albert believes uncertainty regarding the future of SNAP benefits has also led to the latest increase in customers.

“We do not expect it to slow down. I think January will be very telling for all of our local food banks because we will see how many people are truly impacted by these permanent benefit cuts,” said Albert.

Flathead Food Bank Executive Director Chris Sidmore said the change to winter weather always leads to an uptick in customers.

“Seasonal jobs have come to a close, you know, some people are getting laid off from outdoor jobs, construction, energy prices are up, so yeah, we’re seeing our busiest year yet and I think we will continue to see the same,” said Sidmore.

Albert said the North Valley Food Bank has weathered the storm thanks to countless volunteers making sure the food bank stays stocked and operational during this busy stretch.

“They are truly who carry this mission and have always carried our mission, but now they have stepped up with additional hours, additional funding and are really holding our community together during this time,” said Albert.

Sidmore is thankful to all those who donate to local food banks this holiday season.

“We’re able to buy a meal for 65¢, which goes a long ways, the opportunity to volunteer is also a great way and then if anybody has a little bit of extra food whether they are going through the grocery store and they see a 2-for-1 or they are cleaning out their food pantry, we take food donations of all kinds,” said Sidmore.

More information on how to donate or volunteer at North Valley Food Bank can be found here. More information on how to donate or volunteer at Flathead Food Bank can be found here.