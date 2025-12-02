Missoula Parks & Rec looks to revamp Clark Fork corridor west of Beartracks Bridge

MISSOULA — People who have floated the Clark Fork River are familiar with the struggles faced once they get past Beartracks Bridge — shallow water, rocks and being swept against the bank of the river. But that could all change in the coming years as Missoula Parks and Recreation is looking at completely overhauling the area.

“This type of project is something that rarely comes along. The ability to take a river that was, you know, largely Missoula's dumping grounds for 100 years and turn it into something better is just absolutely fascinating,” said Missoula Parks and Recreation associate director Morgan Valliant.

The project would take place between the Bitterroot Branch railroad trestle bridge and the California Street Footbridge.

Watch to learn more about the proposed project:

Missoula Parks & Rec looks to revamp section of Clark Fork River corridor

“We'll totally change how the water comes through the project area, move that flow main flow more into the center of the river. So you'll have a rapid that is navigable in all watercrafts and you're not going to be just raked along the side of the river bank, like you have in the past,” Valliant explained.

Valliant says much of the project's work would revolve around having the river flow more down the center. This would happen by creating side channels off the river, something that's needed to help wildlife in the area, as a majority of activity for fish and birds takes place in side channels.

“This is a really rare opportunity for us to kind of put back a little bit more natural characteristics into an otherwise pretty industrial hammered section of the Clark Fork River,” said Valliant.

On top of the habitat for wildlife, there would also be some increased park area for those looking to recreate in the area, specifically a path running along the north side bank. Additionally, the island in the middle of the river would no longer be accessible from land if the project goes through, although it could still be accessed from the water.

Comments about the plans are being accepted online at engagemissoula.com.

If approved by the Missoula City Council, engineering planning could start as early as 2026, with funding for the planning already secured. Missoula Parks and Recreation would then have to fundraise the remaining $5 million to $7 million for the project. If all goes according to plan, work could begin on the project in early summer of 2027.