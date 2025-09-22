Northwest Montana Job and Opportunity Fair returning to Kalispell Wednesday

KALISPELL - The largest job fair in northwest Montana returns to the Flathead on Wednesday.

Close to 70 employers will be on hand looking for job seekers as the Northwest Montana Job and Opportunity Fair returns to the Flathead County Fairgrounds in Kalispell.

Discover Kalispell Workforce and Special Initiatives Director Jenn Cronk said employers will be looking to hire a wide variety of workers to fill full-time, part-time, seasonal jobs and more.

She said the job fair will also feature a dedicated veterans' resource area providing employment support and connections to specialized services.

“It’s a great way for veterans to kind of have a one-stop shop. If they’re looking for a job, they can also connect with 10 different service providers and even if you’re a veteran and not looking for a job, you can still come on in and meet with those different providers,” said Cronk.

Cronk said the job fair is free to attend and open to the public. The event takes place inside the Flathead County Fairgrounds Trade Center from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept 24.

Click here for additional information about the job fair.