Repertory Dance Theater visits Dayton Elementary School

DAYTON — The Repertory Dance Theater is a professional dance company out of Salt Lake City.

The group aims to preserve historical modern dance through performances and workshops across the country.

The Repertory Dance Theater paid a special visit Thursday morning to Dayton Elementary School on the west shore of Flathead Lake.

“Not just on the stage but we’re in our schools, we’re in our neighborhoods and we’re all dancing together,” said Repertory Dance Theater Professional Dancer Megan O'Brien.

Just under 50 students attend the small K-6 Elementary School in Dayton.

The kids had a blast learning new dance moves alongside their classmates.

“I think sometimes we go into a class, and they are like what is this. I don’t know what I’m going to do, and to see them become more relaxed and more comfortable and to be able to share and perform in front of each other is a really big deal,” said O'Brien.

She said school workshops focus on the importance of everyday movement as a form of dance.

“They can move their body as a form of exercise, but also as a form of agency, that they get to make choices and create things and have an imagination and get to express their feelings.”

Mission Valley Live is a nonprofit that brings professional entertainment to Lake County through performances and workshops with local schools.

Dayton Elementary Principal Brycen Ek was thrilled they welcomed professional dancers to their tiny school.

“So to get outside support from Lake County, Flathead County whatever we can kind of get together sometimes for increased art and expression art is really powerful for these students,” said Ek.

Ek said the smiles on his students faces said everything.

“Some of the students that are a little more introverted I saw come out of their shell in a group that they might not be always comfortable sharing that space with, so that was really important.”

The Repertory Dance Theater performs at the Ronan Performing Arts Center Friday, May 16 at 7 p.m. More information including tickets can be found here.

