Sanitary facilities at private luxury resort in Lakeside under environmental review

LAKESIDE — Last August, Flathead County Commissioners approved a preliminary plat request from Discovery Land Company to build a private luxury resort in Lakeside called the Flathead Lake Club.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has drafted an environmental assessment regarding sanitary facilities for phase one of the subdivision, which consists of 80 residential lots.

The sanitary facilities include a public water system with three wells, a pump station and a water storage tank.

Wastewater would be collected through gravity sewer mains that would connect to the Lakeside County Water and Sewer District.

A virtual public hearing on the environmental assessment will be held Thursday, June 4, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Information on how to join the virtual meeting and additional details on the environmental assessment can be found here.

The Flathead Lake Club will sit on 1,700 acres and feature 359 residential lots and two private golf courses.

In February, county commissioners unanimously approved a lakeshore variance permit, which allows Discovery Land Company to build a dock extending 159 feet from the shoreline as part of a commercial marina in Lakeside with boat slips.

In March, a Flathead County District Court judge granted an injunction against Flathead County prohibiting further construction of the 159-foot dock, citing a lack of environmental assessment before the variance was granted.

Discovery Land Company owns private resorts around the world, including the Yellowstone Club near Big Sky.