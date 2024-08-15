Search continues for missing woman Emily Rae at Hungry Horse Reservoir

KALISPELL — The search for a missing woman on Hungry Horse Reservoir continues.

Emily Rae, 33, has been missing since July 16, 2024.

Rescue crews have used K9s, sonar, divers, and land search crews during their efforts. Another sonar unit from Boise, Idaho is being brought in on Friday to continue the search.

Flathead County Search and Rescue has taken over rescue efforts as the Flathead County Sheriff's Office had to move resources to the Northwest Montana Fair.

This is still an ongoing search, and we will continue to update the story as new information becomes available.