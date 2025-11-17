Southbound lanes of Kalispell Bypass closed

KALISPELL — A section of the Kalispell Bypass has been closed while the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) assesses conditions following a recent incident.

The southbound lanes of the Bypass are closed from the intersection with Three Mile Drive to the intersection with U.S. Highway 2, with southbound traffic being detoured west to Spring Creek Road.

According to a news release, the roadway is closed "to ensure the safety of the traveling public."

The Two Mile Drive bridge over the Bypass is also closed to through traffic.

Natalie Stout with the MDT tells MTN that an oversize towing truck made contact with the Two-Mile Bridge Overpass.

Stout explained that the MDT protocol is to close the bridge and impacted roads to inspect the roadway and ensure safety for the driving public.

MDT bridge inspectors are at the scene, conducting the inspection.

MDT will announce further details once they become available.