Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, January 1, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Thursday.

A major fire at Montana Timberline Firewood Company near Kalispell Tuesday left one worker, Aaron Walker, critically burned. He was life-flighted to a Salt Lake City burn facility Tuesday night. The fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. and destroyed the firewood processing structure, with the cause of the fire still under investigation. (Read the full story)

Northwest Montana residents and local businesses like Smith's Food and Drug rallied to support firefighters battling the Tuesday night blaze — providing food, water and supplies throughout efforts. The response from the community was sparked when City Council Member Sam Nunnally shared memories of similar support his family provided to firefighters. (Read the full story)

Montana Food Bank Network drivers travel 125,000 miles annually across 17 routes to deliver food to 330 partner agencies statewide, with demand increasing during winter months due to higher utility costs and holiday spending. Because of this, the organization is seeking more CDL-certified drivers to help increase delivery frequency as they expand operations. (Read the full story)