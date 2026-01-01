Looking ahead to what the City of Missoula has in the works for 2026

MISSOULA — As the new year is now here, the City of Missoula is moving forward with some of its major projects that have been in the works for months, if not years.

The first is the upcoming zoning code reform. The Unified Development Code is currently in the public hearing stage of adoption, with the Missoula City Council taking a final vote on Jan. 26.

If adopted, things wouldn’t change overnight, but a framework would be set for how development will be steered, most likely in the direction that aligns with the land use plan the city adopted last year.

There is also the continued planning for the development of the city-owned Southgate Crossing property.

The initial concept includes housing and commercial development, along with a public park.

While this final city item may not be the biggest in terms of developing the city, it may affect you.

The Missoula Parking Commission will start enforcing parking on the Hip Strip.

There are more projects happening within the city this year and we’ll keep you posted as they come up.