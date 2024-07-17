The vote to revoke the Flathead Warming Center's permit has been postponed for 60 days

KALISPELL — On Tuesday night, the Kalispell City Council voted to postpone the vote on the revocation of the Flathead Warming Centers permit for 60 days.

The idea to postpone the vote came from Kalispell Mayor Mark Johnson.

“The other thing as a counsel, when we look at these issues, we have two options. We can take black and white binary action or we can take other alternate actions. I think making a binary decision at this point in time is a rash decision,” said Johnson

City Council suggested to the Flathead Warming Center staff to work with the community to see if they can solve some of the issues voiced in public comment.

“You've heard their concerns. Can you come up with solutions answer those concerns,” said Johnson.

The City does not want to see a valuable resource in the community disappear and they will revisit the possible revocation of the permit after the 60 day postponement.

“Sixty days to understand if there's something that can be done to save a resource is one thing. To find a solution that works could be incredible,” said Johnson.

The Kalispell City Council voted unanimously in favor of postponing the vote for 60 days.