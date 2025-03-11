Tree clearing project to begin on Highway 93 near Whitefish

WHITEFISH — Drivers using U.S. Highway 93 in the Whitefish area should keep an eye out for a tree clearing project that is set to begin in the area.

The work will start near the intersection with Mountainside Drive and will continue west for about three miles, ending just past Livermore Flats. The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) states that the tree clearing is needed to create space for crews to work along Highway 93.

Once the project begins, there will be one-way traffic between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on weekdays, with traffic control in place — including pilot cars and stop signs. Speeds will be reduced to 35 mph in the area and drivers may find delays of up to 15 minutes. Construction is expected to start later this spring.

“We know this is a highly awaited project and appreciate the public’s patience during the process of tree clearing,” states MDT Missoula District Administrator Bob Vosen. “This is an essential part of the process to reconstruct this section of US 93.”

Planned safety improvements include a new driving surface, designated turn lanes, guardrails, wider shoulders, new signs, and a separated shared-use path with Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant handrails and detectable warning devices.

“This important work will enhance roadway safety features and improve non-motorized accessibility in Whitefish. The goal of this project is to extend the service life of this section of US 93 so that it will continue to serve the community for years to come,” a news release states.

Additional information about the US 93 West of Whitefish project can be obtained by contacting Dawn May at dawn@bigskypublicrelations.com or by calling the project hotline at 406-207-4484 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays.

Text updates about the project are available by texting 93WESTWHITEFISH to 41411. Message and data rates may apply.