Vehicle reservations ending at Glacier National Park

WEST GLACIER — Vehicle reservations for Glacier National Park’s iconic Going-to-the-Sun Road will expire on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024.

This includes reservations for Going-to-the-Sun Road via the West Entrance, the North Fork, and Many Glacier.

Park officials say that based on past years, vehicle traffic is expected to increase when reservations are no longer required, and entry may be temporarily suspended due to congestion.

Visitors are encouraged to plan for temporary delays, particularly during the peak hours of the day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Parking at Logan Pass, Apgar Village, Avalanche, and other popular areas are also expected to be congested or temporarily unavailable.

Starting on September 3, shuttle service was reduced and will conclude for the season on September 15. Park officials note the lines for shuttles are expected to be long.

The time restrictions for bicycles on Going-to-the-Sun Road will also end on September 9. During the 2024 season, bicycles were not allowed on Going-to-the-Sun Road (both directions) between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. from Apgar to Logan Pass.

This restriction will be lifted starting September 9. More information on biking in the park can be found at https://www.nps.gov/glac/planyourvisit/bicycling.htm.

Although vehicle reservations will no longer be required for the season, each vehicle entering the park is required to have an entrance pass for any entry point into the park.