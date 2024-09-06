Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsFlathead County

Actions

Vehicle reservations ending at Glacier National Park

Vehicle reservations for the iconic Going-to-the-Sun Road will expire on Sunday
Vehicle reservations for the iconic Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park will expire on September 8.
Glacier NP Vehicle Reservation
Posted
and last updated

WEST GLACIER — Vehicle reservations for Glacier National Park’s iconic Going-to-the-Sun Road will expire on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024.

This includes reservations for Going-to-the-Sun Road via the West Entrance, the North Fork, and Many Glacier.

Park officials say that based on past years, vehicle traffic is expected to increase when reservations are no longer required, and entry may be temporarily suspended due to congestion.

Visitors are encouraged to plan for temporary delays, particularly during the peak hours of the day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Parking at Logan Pass, Apgar Village, Avalanche, and other popular areas are also expected to be congested or temporarily unavailable.

Starting on September 3, shuttle service was reduced and will conclude for the season on September 15. Park officials note the lines for shuttles are expected to be long.

The time restrictions for bicycles on Going-to-the-Sun Road will also end on September 9. During the 2024 season, bicycles were not allowed on Going-to-the-Sun Road (both directions) between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. from Apgar to Logan Pass.

This restriction will be lifted starting September 9. More information on biking in the park can be found at https://www.nps.gov/glac/planyourvisit/bicycling.htm.

Although vehicle reservations will no longer be required for the season, each vehicle entering the park is required to have an entrance pass for any entry point into the park. 

More local news from KPAX
Lake County Sheriff's Office Cruiser

Crime and Courts

Suspect facing homicide charge in death of Ronan man reported missing

MTN News
Mile Marker 104 Fire Dixon

Wildfire Watch

Mile Marker 104 Fire near Dixon at 468 acres, 10% contained

MTN News
Railroad Fire Daly Fire Map

Wildfire Watch

Little change at Railroad-Daly Fire, part of Skalkaho Highway remains closed

MTN News
Wildfire Watch 1280x720 Alt.jpg

Wildfire Watch

Johnson Fire outside of Sula at 4,500 acres, community meeting planned

MTN News
Sharrott Creek Fire

Wildfire Watch

Sharrott Creek Fire at 2,900 acres, community meeting planned

MTN News
Missoula Traffic Transportation Plan

Missoula County

City of Missoula chipping away at updated Long Range Transportation Plan

Martin Kidston - Missoula Current

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader