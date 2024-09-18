Watch Now
Voters approve Whitefish High school bonds requests

Whitefish voters said yes to two proposed Whitefish High School bonds on Tuesday
Voters approved two separate Whitefish High School bond requests on September 17, 2024.
WHITEFISH — Whitefish voters have said yes to two proposed Whitefish High School bonds.

The two separate measures before residents were a $26.5 million bond to expand Whitefish High School and a separate $6.1 million bond to expand its adjacent athletic complex.

The academic expansion bond will provide additional classrooms and labs to support increasing enrollment, as well as a learning kitchen and multipurpose spaces.

The athletic improvement bond will provide modern district-owned venues, including a new track and field and football field.

The building expansion bond passed by a 56.49% to 43.21% margin while voters approved the athletics bond by 51.76% to 47.87%. Over 47% of registered voters cast ballots in Tuesday's election.

