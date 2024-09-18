Voters approve Whitefish High school bonds requests

WHITEFISH — Whitefish voters have said yes to two proposed Whitefish High School bonds.

The two separate measures before residents were a $26.5 million bond to expand Whitefish High School and a separate $6.1 million bond to expand its adjacent athletic complex.

The academic expansion bond will provide additional classrooms and labs to support increasing enrollment, as well as a learning kitchen and multipurpose spaces.

The athletic improvement bond will provide modern district-owned venues, including a new track and field and football field.

The building expansion bond passed by a 56.49% to 43.21% margin while voters approved the athletics bond by 51.76% to 47.87%. Over 47% of registered voters cast ballots in Tuesday's election.