Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsFlathead County

Actions

Whitefish High School seeking levy to support staffing

Whitefish School levy
MTN News
Whitefish School levy
Posted at 3:33 PM, Apr 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-26 17:33:48-04

WHITEFISH — The Whitefish School District is running an operational levy in the upcoming election.

This levy would support new staff, staff salaries and expanded programs. The tax impact on a $600,000 assessed home would be $5.88 per year.

According to a statement from Whitefish School District Superintendent Dave Means, the levy is necessary to support the increase in students and sufficiently increase staffing to support proper class size ratios.

Ballots for the election are due back by May 7, 2024.

Click here for additional information about the Whitefish School District levy request.

More local news from KPAX
Current Events Mullan Development

Missoula County

Current Events: Large scale development continues in Missoula’s Mullan Road area

MTN News
3:40 PM, Apr 26, 2024
Jazzoula 2022

Out and About

Jazzoula Music Festival returns to Missoula

MTN News
2:58 PM, Apr 26, 2024
Bigfork Kids Bike Swap

Salute to Service

Annual Kids Bike Swap returning to Wayfarers State Park in Bigfork

Kiana Wilson
2:51 PM, Apr 26, 2024
CFAC

Flathead County

EPA official discusses Columbia Falls Aluminum Company site cleanup

Kiana Wilson
10:40 AM, Apr 26, 2024
Police Lights

Western Montana News

UPDATE: Pilot dies in Friday Anaconda helicopter crash

John Emeigh
9:54 AM, Apr 26, 2024
EPATT EXHIBIT

Missoula County

Missoula County Courthouse exhibit honors crime victims

Claire Peterson
9:30 AM, Apr 26, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader