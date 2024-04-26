Whitefish High School seeking levy to support staffing

WHITEFISH — The Whitefish School District is running an operational levy in the upcoming election.

This levy would support new staff, staff salaries and expanded programs. The tax impact on a $600,000 assessed home would be $5.88 per year.

According to a statement from Whitefish School District Superintendent Dave Means, the levy is necessary to support the increase in students and sufficiently increase staffing to support proper class size ratios.

Ballots for the election are due back by May 7, 2024.

