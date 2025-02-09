Whitefish hosts 66th annual Winter Carnival

WHITEFISH — Whitefish residents followed the yellow brick road for this year’s Snow Place Like Home Winter Carnival which brings in people from across this state for the festivities.

The city of Whitefish chose to embrace the winter weather with a few weeks worth of fun activities for people of all ages to enjoy.

Josh Akey, the chairman of the board for the winter carnival, says the town and its residents have kept the spirit and the intentions of the original founders of this event for over 60 years.

“In 1960 there were 12 people, the dirty dozen who decided that whitefish being stumptown was dreary,” Akey said. “They needed something to do to liven up the town for the month of February.”

With events like the Penguin Plunge, pie socials, and the grand parade.

The winter carnival is an event that makes it worth embracing the cold.

Another time-honored tradition of this event is the crowning of Winter Carnival royalty, which, for people like Ava Zignego, a student at Whitefish High School, is an honor that was given to her for her engagement in the Whitefish community.

I grew up watching, going to every parade,” Zinego said. “My grandparents were king and queen two years ago so I got to be even a little behind the scenes but now it’s truly such an honor and I’m so happy to be a part of it.”

Zinego earned a scholarship and gets special treatment for being crowned the princess of the Carnival.

Even with all the perks of being royalty, her favorite part of the carnival is the benefits it brings to the community.

“It’s seriously people coming together to make memories and to build money for Special Olympics,” Zinego said. Just small things like that, it’s truly watching the community come together is the best part.”

The Whitefish Winter Carnivalwill continue into Sunday, February 9, with the Rotary Pancake Breakfast at Moose Lodge.