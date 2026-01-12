Whitefish Mountain Resort breaks two single-day attendance records over holidays

WHITEFISH — Whitefish Mountain Resort reached a major milestone over the holiday period, shattering not one — but two single-day attendance records.

Over 9,600 guests skied the slopes of Whitefish Mountain Resort on Dec. 27, setting a new single-day attendance record. Just days later on New Year's Eve, the resort welcomed its second-highest number ever with 9,500 visitors taking over Big Mountain.

"We had a really successful holiday period starting in the days after Christmas. We were really fortunate to have a lot of open terrain. We were close to 100% open across our 3,000 acres of terrain and that played a big factor in our successful week," Whitefish Mountain Resort Public Relations Manager Chad Sokol said.

The extensive open terrain resulted from the significant snowfall the resort has received this season.

Whitefish has tallied 130 inches of snow at the summit so far, setting it apart from many other resorts in the region struggling with snow conditions.

"Here in Whitefish we're sort of an outlier right now, we've had really consistent snowfall since the season started," Sokol said.

The combination of fresh snowfall and the holiday season created perfect conditions for breaking attendance records. However, resort management remains focused on delivering quality experiences rather than chasing numbers.

"We're less focused on the records and more on just the fact that we were able to give folks a really awesome holiday ski vacation. Like I said, we're right back to our normal business levels moving forward," Sokol said.

The resort has returned to normal operations after Chair 1 shut down Friday. As of Sunday, the lifts were turning again.