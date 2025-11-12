World War II hero from Whitefish forever remembered for saving French village

KALISPELL — In August of 1944, 24-year-old Norbert Herriges, a graduate of Whitefish High School, shot down two German bomber planes heading toward the village of Pourrieres, France.

Herriges' own plane was hit in the battle, and he was killed in action.

Since then, the people of Pourrières have remembered and honored Herriges for saving the town from destruction.

“Our uncle Norbert, her brother, sacrificed himself. Gave his life as a ransom for many,” said Norbert's nephew, Aaron Herriges.

Far from home in a small village in southern France, a hero from Whitefish is forever honored and remembered for giving the ultimate sacrifice.

“Just when you hear the Herriges name, know that our family did a lot to contribute to the community and contribute to a village halfway around the world,” said Herriges.

After graduating from Whitefish High School in 1938, Herriges enlisted in the U.S Army Air Corps in 1942 and served as a fighter pilot stationed with a squadron in Europe in World War II.

Herriges was on a mission to destroy a railroad supply line on August 12, 1944, when he encountered two German bomber aircraft heading toward the village of Pourrières, France.

Herriges shot down both enemy planes, but his own aircraft was hit and crashed in a nearby field.

Norbert’s sister, Mary Bullman, was only two years old when her brother was killed.

“So I do remember when his body was brought home, I was a little older by then, they buried him in a cemetery in France in that area, and I was a little older, probably six or seven if I remember correctly, when his body was brought back home,” said Bullman.

Herriges was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart.

Back in Pourrières, France, residents gather each August to honor the pilot who saved their village. They created a plaque to remember his sacrifice and have named a park in his honor.

A French documentary, "Un Été en Provence" (A Summer in Provence), recounts Herriges’ story.

Through Memorial Day weekend, an exhibit honoring Norbert’s remarkable life and legacy is on display at the Northwest Montana History Museum in Kalispell.

Among the artifacts on display are a handcrafted sculpture from the people of Pourrières, photographs of Herriges, a letter of appreciation from the village, and a model of a P-47 Thunderbolt — the aircraft Herriges flew in combat.

“We are very honored that we are working at having this exhibit shown in the county, in the area that Norbert grew up in,” said Herriges.

Mary is thankful her brother is always remembered in Pourrieres.

“To me, I’m blessed, I can’t speak for anyone else, but to me it’s an honor for all of our family,” said Bullman.