Zinke speaks at Congressional Western Caucus's policy summit in Glacier National Park

WEST GLACIER — The Congressional Western Caucus's annual policy summit continued on Wednesday in northwest Montana with Congressman Ryan Zinke taking part in a panel discussion.

Members of the Congressional Western Caucus visited Glacier National Park for discussions on public lands and state and federal partnerships.

Glacier National Park Superintendent Dave Roemer was the guest speaker, talking about the importance of funding from the Great American Outdoors Act.

The Great American Outdoors Act was signed into law by President Trump in 2020, providing partial funding towards infrastructure projects in Glacier National Park.

“Replacing things that were 50 years old with things that will have 50 years of life in them is going to be a difference maker in our overall deferred maintenance portfolio,” said Roemer.

Roemer said funding from the Great American Outdoors Act helped replace outdated wastewater systems throughout the park and replaced a bridge over McDonald Creek.

“Service-wide projects and examples of how this investment has helped us maintain what visitors need when they come to parks, so that they have great transformative experiences.”

Congressman Ryan Zinke took part in a panel discussion on the importance of protecting public lands and state and federal partnerships.

Zinke said more communication needs to happen at all levels of government regarding forest management and protection of public lands.

“I think we have a chance the next couple years to make some really big differences and getting back to what I call the American Conservation Ethic is [using the] best science, longest term, greatest good and play the long-term game,” said Zinke.