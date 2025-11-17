Missoula woman dies in Idaho crash on Interstate 90

MISSOULA — A 25-year-old woman from Missoula died in a Saturday afternoon crash on Interstate 90 in Shoshone County, Idaho.

The Idaho State Police (ISP) reports the crash happened at approximately 1:55 p.m. on I-90 westbound near mile marker 40 in Cataldo, when a Mazda CX-5 driven by a 25-year-old man from Lolo missed a curve, went off the road and then rolled over.

The passenger, whose name has not been released, was thrown from the vehicle. She was flown to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to the ISP.

According to a news release, neither of the people in the Mazda was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash happened in a construction zone where I-90 had been narrowed to one lane.

ISP is continuing to investigate the crash. The names of those involved have not been released.