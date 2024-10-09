2 people killed, 2 injured in crash near Seeley Lake

SEELEY LAKE — Two people died and two others were injured in a Sunday night crash in the Seeley Lake area.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the fatal crash happened at 9:20 p.m. on Montana Highway 83 near the intersection with Double Arrow Road.

The victims, a 34-year-old woman from Kalispell and a 30-year-old woman from Bonney Lake, Washington died in the head-on crash.

The MHP reports the victims were heading south on Highway 83 when the driver missed a curve and went into a ditch for several hundred feet. The vehicle then reentered the road, crossed into the northbound lane and collided head-on with an SUV.

The two people in the SUV, a 34-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman — both from Seeley Lake — were taken to St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula following the crash.

According to the MHP report, drugs and speed are believed to have been factors in the crash which remains under investigation.

Highway 83 was closed for several hours following the crash.