31st annual Townsquare Media turkey drive underway in Missoula

MISSOULA — Townsquare Media is holding its 31st annual "Guerrilla Turkey Drive" this week with a goal of providing 1,000 turkeys to people in need across Western Montana.

Missoula Chevrolet shuttled in on Tuesday and unloaded 400 turkeys for this year's drive.

The whole effort brings birds to food banks from Darby to Missoula to Superior. The pantries then distribute the donations to make sure no one goes without the Thanksgiving staple.

"You know this is just such a great opportunity for everybody," KYSS FM radio host Dennis Bragg told MTN. "There's such a give-it-back sort of thing that goes on here where people will come and they'll get assistance with the guerrilla turkey drive and then they'll come back years later and say, 'Hey, here's 2 turkeys or 3 turkeys. You helped me out 5 years ago.' That type of community spirit was what makes this a success and makes it great to live here in Western Montana."

People drop off a turkey donation this week at Townsquare Media in Missoula at the intersection of Dixon and Reserve streets.