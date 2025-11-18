Clinton man sentenced to prison on drug and gun charges

BILLINGS — A 40-year-old Clinton man will spend 24 months in federal prison followed by four years of supervised release after pleading guilty to drug and firearm charges, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme announced on Tuesday.

Francis Levi Kelsey pleaded guilty in July to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The charges stem from a June 14, 2021, incident when Park County law enforcement encountered Kelsey during a stolen vehicle investigation. Officers found Kelsey driving a 2003 Chevrolet and conducted a search of the vehicle.

During the search, officers discovered a Coca-Cola can on the driver's seat containing 75 fentanyl pills and 22.4 grams of methamphetamine. They also found a firearm and ammunition hidden in a void under the center console.

Law enforcement obtained a search warrant for Kelsey's cellular phone, which revealed text messages showing he had arranged sales of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

The next day, Kelsey made a recorded jail call instructing someone to retrieve items from the void under the center console, unaware that officers had already discovered the firearm.

Kelsey was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition due to a previous state felony conviction.

U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters presided over the sentencing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Tom Godfrey prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the ATF, DEA, the Park County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri River Drug Task Force.

