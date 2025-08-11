4-H families celebrate success as youth showcase skills at Western Montana Fair

MISSOULA — The 4-H program encourages younger generations to gain hands-on experience through activities like raising livestock, with families playing a crucial support role in their success.

At the Western Montana Fair, 11-year-old Bianca O'Neill received a showmanship award for presenting Oscar, a crossbred pig she's been raising since January.

"It was really exciting when I got pulled back because I was like 'Oh my gosh, I am in this'," Bianca said.

These moments of achievement make the year-round commitment worthwhile for parents like Lindsey O'Neill.

"It's incredible to see your kids succeed when they go out to show it is hit or miss," Lindsey said.

Bianca describes her relationship with Oscar with affection.

"He loves going on walks and he loves belly rubs and getting super dirty in the mud," she said.

She credits her family's support as essential to her success in the program.

"They've helped me so much... they just help a lot around and then like also they'll be like you need to go feed your pig or your pig needs water and it's just an all-around whole family experience. And then also like my mom and dad drive me to all this stuff because I obviously don't have a driver's license," Bianca said.

The O'Neill family talked about the commitment required.

"It is an investment, that's for sure. However, it's worth it to see these guys do it," they said.

The 4-H experience extends beyond individual families, creating a supportive community. Bianca and her friend Maylee Sievers celebrate each other's accomplishments, with both placing in this year's competition.

"She was happy for me, she also cried when I won," Maylee said.

Maylee's parents serve as 4-H leaders for the Arlee Jocko Rangers, their local club. Jack Sievers, a club leader, talked about the community aspect of the program.

"It doesn't matter if they're from the same club or not. Somebody's struggling, somebody is going to step up and help them, whether it's another kid or a parent, just the overall sense of family and belonging you get through the 4H community is just absolutely outstanding," Jack said.

Jamie Sievers, who leads the hog program, finds fulfillment in mentoring the youth.

"I get a lot of pride from just seeing these kids succeed and do good and do the work and put it into it and it's watching the kids grow, you know, it's pretty amazing," Jamie said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.