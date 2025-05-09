42nd annual Ron Hoppie Memorial Trap Shoot returns to Missoula

MISSOULA — Hundreds of trap shooters are competing at the Missoula Trap and Skeet Club through Sunday, with $40,000 being distributed amongst the winners.

“What we're having here is the 42nd Annual Ron Hoppie Memorial Shoot. It's kind of a big deal for the trap shooting world,” said volunteer and competitor Larry Flanagan.

Flanagan says that over the course of the event, competitors will shoot 1,000 shells, vying to win one of 275 different trophies.

The competition draws out not only seasoned pros but also people of a wide variety of ages and genders with a welcoming attitude.

“It's a sport that people can do. The oldest person I've shot with was 94 years old. So, it's something you can do. We have kids here that are 12 and 13, and I'm not 12 or 13, but I'm still shooting,” said Flanagan.

“They’re just a nice group of people,” said AJ Hedman, a young competitor who's taking part in the event.

But Flanagan also says that the competition couldn’t happen without volunteers, volunteers like his wife, Bonnie Flanagan.

“Just out here for the fun. Well, Larry and I kind of work as a team. We do different parts of events,” said Bonnie Flanagan.

The competition heats up Saturday and Sunday, with doubles beginning Saturday at 9 a.m. and the championship taking place on Sunday.