Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, June 25, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here are today's top stories out of Western Montana.

A Missoula dentist's license was revoked after the Montana Board of Dentistry followed up on reports of sexual assault. Two women accused dentist Ronny Rodriguez of sexually assaulting them while they were employed at his practice, Dental Care of Montana, according to an order from the state's Board of Dentistry. He is prohibited from practicing dentistry in Montana for at least seven years. (Read the full story)

The Montana Food Bank Network is worried about potential impacts to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits as President Trump's budget bill moves through Congress. It could have a direct impact on kids who rely on free meals from their schools over the summer. MFBN says that any reduction to federal funding would be harmful to their goal of eliminating hunger. (Read the full story)

The runners in the Missoula Marathon won't just have gorgeous views and endless skies on their run this year; there will also be live music on a specific part of the route. Kyle Curtis, a piano technician and player, will be moving a piano somewhere in the Big Flat neighborhood to give the runners some entertainment. He has a jazz piano degree from the University of Montana. He'll be continuing the tradition after the regular pianist for the marathon won't be coming back. (Read the full story)