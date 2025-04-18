A chance to give through Missoula Gives

MISSOULA — In just two weeks, one of Missoula's biggest fundraising efforts will be underway.

Missoula Gives is an annual initiative that raises money for over 200 organizations, like the food bank, the carousel and so many of our community theaters.

This year, the program is looking to raise over one million dollars. MTN spoke with two of the dozens of nonprofits participating in the event about just how important it is...that Missoula gives.

Donations that come from Missoula Gives cover costs all across the board and help hundreds of Missoula organizations.

One of many non-profits looking forward to Missoula Gives is the Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium.

"It kind of comes at a time of year when we don't really have a lot of fundraising efforts underway," Development Director Glenn Marangelo said. "It just it brings in funds that are always needed at an important time of year and it's just a well organized campaign."

The Butterfly House offers education programs and interactive experiences to kids. But that comes at a cost. When Marangelo was asked what was something that was surprisingly costly, he replied "the butterflies."

Zach Volheim/ MTN News Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium

Another nonprofit looking forward to Missoula Gives is The Missoula Children’s Theatre to help with their costumes and set design.

“A lot of people don't realize the expenses when it comes to putting on productions here at Missoula Children's Theater," Assistant Director of Development Nathan Poukish said.

Their goal this year is to raise 15,000 dollars to continue offering youth series productions and summer camps so kids can have a safe space to express themselves.