Additional Missoula police presence planned for homecoming weekend

MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department is planning extra patrols this weekend focused on traffic safety and DUI enforcement.

"Homecoming Weekend is a time of celebration, but it's crucial that everyone celebrates responsibly," said MPD Lieutenant Crystal Crocker. "Our officers will be out in force to deter and apprehend impaired drivers. We urge everyone to plan ahead, use designated drivers, or utilize ride-sharing services to get home safely."

Missoula Police will have additional patrols across the city, with a focus on areas with high traffic and known for post-event gatherings.

"We want everyone to enjoy the festivities without putting themselves or others at risk," added Lieutenant Crocker. "Driving under the influence is not only illegal but also poses a serious threat to public safety. Our goal is zero tolerance for impaired driving."

People are encouraged to report suspected drunk drivers by calling 911.