Annual Montana Red Cross Blood Battle is back

MISSOULA — The annual Montana Red Cross Blood Battle between Montana and Montana State football fans is underway.

Missoula and Bozeman are called to donate blood to help save the lives of those in need of it.



While the healthy competition is already underway in Bozeman, Griz fans in Missoula can start donating on Nov. 11, 2024.

Griz fans better line up because Montana State took the title last year with Bobcat fans donating 124 while Griz fans donated 115 units.

“It's really a great way to help your community and show your school spirit as well. When cat and Grizz fans come together for a friendly rivalry, Montana patients win, ” says Keeley Van Middendorp with Montana Red Cross.



Donations may be made at the following Missoula locations:

Nov. 11: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Southgate Mall, 2901 Brooks Street

Nov. 13: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., University of Montana The James E. Todd Center, 32 Campus Drive

Nov. 14: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., University of Montana The James E. Todd Center, 32 Campus Drive

Nov. 15: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., University of Montana School of Pharmacy, 32 Campus Drive

University of Montana fans can make an appointment by visiting https://www.redcrossblood.org/ and entering the sponsor code GRIZCATCHALLENGE or by calling 800-RED-CROSS.

Anyone who donates at one of the drives listed above will receive a free Red Cross Cat-Griz T-shirt (while supplies last), a $10 gift card by email and a chance to win a $7,000 prize.