Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

20th Annual Griz for Kids Toy Drive holiday drive kicks off Saturday

Volunteers will be collecting toys and donations at all entrances to Washington-Grizzly Stadium for two hours prior to the 8:15 p.m. kickoff
Washington Grizzly Stadium
MTN News file
Washington Grizzly Stadium on the University of Montana campus in Missoula.
Washington Grizzly Stadium
Posted

MISSOULA — Toys for Tots will be holding its 20th annual toy drive before Saturday's Griz football game against UC Davis.

Volunteers will be collecting toys and donations at all entrances to Washington-Grizzly Stadium for two hours prior to the 8:15 p.m. kickoff.

Griz fans are being asked to make donations on Saturday to help kids and families in need.
Donations can also be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays at 714 Kensington Avenue in Missoula.

People can also donate to Toys for Tots online at www.grizforkids.com.

The Can the Cats food drive also kicks of on Saturday, November 9 in Missoula.

The annual Montana Red Cross Blood Battle begins in Missoula on Monday, November 11.

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader