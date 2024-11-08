Stuff the Bus to Can the Cats and help the Missoula Food Bank 

MISSOULA — The Missoula Food Bank and the University of Montana are kicking off the annual Can the Cats food drive this weekend.

Stuff the Bus will take place across Missoula on Saturday, November 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Over 100 University of Montana students and faculty will be at nine grocery stores and you’re being asked to help feed people in need.



“Can the Cats is our largest food drive of the year,” says Missoula Food Bank executive director Amy Allison. “It is way more than just a friendly competition with our friends in Bozeman. Last year we gathered more than 1.5 million pounds / dollars of food and funds across the State of Montana to make sure everyone in our communities have enough food to thrive during the holiday season.”

Participating grocery stores include all Albertsons locations, all Yokes Fresh Market locations, Rosauers, Orange Street Food Farm and Pattee Creek Market.



Can the Cats runs until the Brawl of the Wild on November 23 and people can drop off food anytime at the participating grocery stores as well as at one of nearly 100 drop off locations across Missoula and on the University of Montana Campus.

Click here for more information about participating drop of locations and other Can the Cats events.