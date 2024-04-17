Ballots being mailed fore upcoming Missoula school, special district elections

MISSOULA — The Missoula County Elections Office is sending out approximately 72,000 ballots on Wednesday for the upcoming school and special district elections.

The mail-only election takes place on May 7, 2024, and polling places will not be open on Election Day.

All active and provisionally registered voters who have an active election where they live will receive a ballot after they’re mailed.

Elections officials note that not all Missoula County residents will receive a ballot or be eligible to vote in this election.

The ballots are due back to the Elections Office by 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 7.

Return postage is prepaid, and voters do not need to place stamps on their return envelopes.

The USPS recommends mailing ballots no later than Tuesday, April 30. Postmarked dates are not sufficient.

After April 30, voters should hand-deliver their ballots to the Elections Center before Election Day.

Voters who wait until Election Day to submit their ballots can drop them off at one of 10 locations around the county that will be open only on Election Day.

The ballot drop-off locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, and a full list is available at missoula.co/currentelection and is printed on the absentee ballot instructions.

Election officials note that under Montana law, unmanned ballot drop-boxes are prohibited during mail-only elections.

“We’d like to remind voters that there’s a tight turnaround from when you receive your ballot to when it’s due back to the Elections Center,” Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman said.

“Make a plan to return your ballot by mail using the prepaid envelope, or hand-deliver it to one of the many drop locations that will be open on Election Day around the county," Seaman continued.

This year, the following districts are holding elections, which include funding levies and board members:



Missoula County Public Schools – Elementary District No. 1

Missoula County Public Schools – High School District No. 1

Lolo School District No. 7

Potomac School District No. 11

Bonner School District No. 14

Woodman School District No. 18

DeSmet School District No. 20

Target Range School District No. 23

Clinton School District No. 32

Swan School District No. 33

Frenchtown School District No. 40

Frenchtown Rural Fire District

Missoula Rural Fire District

School district trustees are elected for three-year terms or the remainder of vacant terms.

Special district trustees are elected board members who serve residents of specific tax districts, such as fire, public hospital, water, sewer, irrigation or conservation districts listed on a property owner’s tax bill.

Voters can view sample ballots at missoula.co/currentelection.

Regular, or mail-only, voter registration is closed. However, late, or in-person, registration is available through 12 p.m. on Monday, May 6, and then again from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

During late registration, any changes to voter registration must take place in person at the Missoula County Elections Center in the green building at 140 North Russell Street. The Elections Center is open on weekdays between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visit missoulavotes.com for more information, or contact the Elections Office at electioninfo@missoulacounty.us or 406-258-4751.

Preliminary results will be posted to missoulavotes.com sometime after 8 p.m. on election night.