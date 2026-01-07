Corvallis School hosts ski swap on Wednesday

CORVALLIS — Corvallis School District is helping students get geared up for winter, hosting their first ever ski gear swap on Wednesday.

“We have over 300 students in our ski program this year, which is the largest program we’ve had in our four year history,” said Kristy Schlimgen, with Corvallis School District. “And we just know that it’s a very expensive sport. The gear is expensive and kids grow fast. So, we had an idea to possible ask the community, if they have gear that they’re not suing or their kids have outgrown, if they want to share that with the community.”

The school is putting on the swap with help from the high school’s Interact Club and parent volunteers, like Jaime Middleton.

“Skiing and snow sports are so important to my family and my whole life that I'm really dedicated to trying to make it as accessible and affordable for as many students as possible, and their families,” Middleton said. “And it's just so physically and mentally healthy to be up there, and we just want to share that gift with as many students as we can.”

They are looking to outfit the whole ski program, a long with other community kids, as supplies allow. Bitterroot Health donated helmets for all those in need and will be at the event fitting them for children. Lost Trail Ski Area also donated some gear. The rest is coming from the community.

“We start drop off time at 12:30 here tomorrow and would be happy to take anything that's in your garage that needs a good family,” Middleton said.

The swap, snacks included, will run from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at the Corvallis School District Summit Lunch Room.