Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez rally underway at University of Montana

A rough crowd estimate shows 7,600 in the arena and another 1,500 outside the venue.
Bernie Rally
MTN News
Bernie Rally
MISSOULA — The Fighting Oligarchy Tour featuring U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has kicked off at the Adams Center.

People began lining up early on Wednesday to get into the Missoula event, with a rough crowd estimate of 7,600 in the arena and another 1,500 outside the venue.

Sanders was seen outside the venue talking with supporters as of 1:30 p.m.
Watch: Bernie Sanders addressing supporters outside the Adams Center

Ocasio-Cortez was speaking from the stage as of 1:50 p.m.

Access to the Adams Center is restricted and the facility is in a condition called lockdown, which means not even Griz cards will work.
Everyone attending was required to go through magnetometers for a screening process.

Bernie Sanders' team told MTN that no signs, bags, or weapons will be allowed inside the arena.

- Developing story. Check back for updates

