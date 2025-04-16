Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez rally underway at University of Montana

MISSOULA — The Fighting Oligarchy Tour featuring U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has kicked off at the Adams Center.

People began lining up early on Wednesday to get into the Missoula event, with a rough crowd estimate of 7,600 in the arena and another 1,500 outside the venue.



Sanders was seen outside the venue talking with supporters as of 1:30 p.m.

Bernie Sanders addressing supporters outside the Adams Center

Ocasio-Cortez was speaking from the stage as of 1:50 p.m.



Access to the Adams Center is restricted and the facility is in a condition called lockdown, which means not even Griz cards will work.

Everyone attending was required to go through magnetometers for a screening process.

Bernie Sanders' team told MTN that no signs, bags, or weapons will be allowed inside the arena.

