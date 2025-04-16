University of Montana prepares for Bernie Sanders, AOC rally

MISSOULA — Wednesday is set to be a big day in Missoula, especially on the University of Montana campus, as Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York take the stage at the Adams Center as part of the Fighting Oligarchy tour.

"Events like this provide us a great opportunity to showcase our university on a national scale, but it also presents some big challenges too," UM director of strategic communications, Dave Kuntz, said.

The rally takes place in the middle of the work day meaning Missoula may be more congested.

"We foresee some logistical, especially transportation congestion, especially in those hours between about 8 and 10 as a lot of people arrive for school and for the event," Kuntz said.

Parking is limited at UM, with many spaces paid for and reserved by students.

"We've only made one parking adjustment," Kuntz said. "We're going to reserve more ADA spaces near the Adams Center."

There will also be an increased police presence around the Adams Center.

"The potential for violence, especially connected to a political event, is much higher than it ever has been, so taking those precautions," University of Montana Police Chief Brad Giffin said.

UMPD is working with several agencies to make sure attendees and the city stay safe.

"We coordinate with the Capitol Police in Washington DC, the fire departments, all the EMS, I mean even the airport as far as doing some coordinating instructions with the transportation of VIPs to and from, the MATIC, Missoula's intelligence center, the FBI," Giffin said.

Access to the Adams Center will also be restricted. The Adams Center will be in a condition called lockdown, which means not even Griz cards will work. Everyone will go through magnetometers for a screening process.

Bernie Sanders' team told MTN that no signs, bags, or weapons will be allowed inside the arena.

"I would just say bring yourself," Giffin said. "Our intention is to get everybody that wants to come into the event, into the event safely."

While information about an overflow location has not been shared, an area will be available if capacity inside the Adams Center is reached.

"We're just going to communicate to folks to be patient, to look out for others, and hopefully we can pull off a day that's pretty seamless," Kuntz said.

Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and speakers begin at 1 p.m.