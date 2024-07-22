Watch Now
Berry-picker reported missing found safe near Lolo

Missoula County Search and Rescue was called out Saturday night after a person was reported missing in the Lolo area.
Missoula County Search and Rescue
Jul 22, 2024

LOLO — Missoula County Search and Rescue was called out Saturday night for a person who reported missing while picking berries in the Lolo area.

Friends of the missing person searched the area for several hours before contacting 9-1-1. Search and Rescue crews arrived at the scene shortly after dark.

Lifeflight was asked to assist in the search and was able to find the person because of a flashlight or signal device the individual had on them, a social media post states. The person was then taken to safety.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people heading into the backcountry to be sure to be prepared.

People should carry a first aid kit, water, sunscreen, a map or other location device, extra clothing, snacks, a multi-tool and/or /knife, and a headlamp and/or a flashlight.

