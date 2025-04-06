Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority working to secure continued federal funding

MISSOULA — The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority (BSPRA) recently sent a letter to Secretary Sean Duffy of the Department of Transportation, advocating for themselves regarding the federal funding that has been allocated for projects like returning passenger rail back to Southwestern Montana.

And with the Montana Legislature considering a bill that would dedicate state funding for BSPRA’s work, the company hopes that the Trump administration will see value in the prospect of bringing passenger rail back to the region.

“We just wanna make sure that the Secretary was well aware of the vital nature of these so that if there is a pause button that's been hit, that that get released as quickly as possible,” said Dave Strohmaier, chair of the BSPRA.

Strohmaier said that they have made great progress in the four years since their inception and that bringing back passenger rail to the region would bring economic benefit.

But at a time when the Trump administration states that it’s reevaluating federal funding and grants, BSPRA wants to make sure that their funding will remain.

Much of the federal funding that was allocated to projects like the one BSPRA is pursuing comes from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a piece of legislation that was passed during the Biden administration.

To receive those funds, projects have to have matching funds to the federal dollars, typically, an 80-20 split. Montana House Bill 848 would provide some of those matching funds at a consistent rate for several years.

“You might say it doesn't provide a lot of funding initially, but it's a stream of funding. It's not a one-time infusion. It's a stream of funding over time, which is a very healthy approach,” said John Robert Smith, senior policy advisor for Transportation For America.

Smith says that while the state funding helps make the case for BSPRA to receive federal funding, there are still hurdles they face.

“No funding at the federal level is truly ever safe under any administration unless you're hearing from those who are impacted by it," Smith said. "So Montana's got to join with Mississippi and with Louisiana and Florida and others. So we need to bring a unified voice and we're working."

So as federal funding continues to be reviewed by the Trump administration, BSPRA remains hopeful that they will see their funding come through the door.