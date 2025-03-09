Body of missing Colorado woman recovered from Clark Fork River

MISSOULA — The body of Danit Ehrlich, a 33-year-old woman from Colorado, has been recovered near Beartracks Bridge in Missoula shortly after 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Ehrlich and her dog, Bamba, were reported missing and presumed to have drowned in the Clark Fork River on February 21.

Missoula Police Department officers responded to a 911 call that reported a human body in the river Sunday afternoon. Missoula Fire Department was brought on scene to assist in the recovery.

According to the press release, a Missoula County Sherriff's Office Deputy Corner conducted a preliminary examination and confirmed the deceased was Ehrlich. Her family has been notified.

MPD expressed their support and condolences to her family and friends, also noting that Bamba has not yet been recovered.

